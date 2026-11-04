Football legend Joe Montana pours Guinness during stop at Boston pub

BOSTON — Football legend Joe Montana traded the gridiron for the Guinness taps in Boston this weekend.

Montana stopped by The Dubliner on Saturday, where he helped pour Guinness for customers.

Montana may have been a Patriots rival while playing quarterback in the NFL, but there were some fans of his there.

Montana also has a connection to The Dubliner through Notre Dame, where he played college football.

Notre Dame has a strong history with the pub.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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