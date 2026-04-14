Food delivery drivers now need a permit to operate in Boston

BOSTON — New rules are now in place in Boston for food delivery drivers to try to improve safety on the roads and sidewalks.

This comes after an increase in complaints over the last several years.

Complaints to 311—the city’s non-emergency help line—about delivery vehicles have grown 200% since 2022. Now, delivery drivers must obtain a permit to help improve safety on sidewalks and roads.

The city says it’s seeing an increase in small motorcycles and mopeds as more people are using services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash. City councilors say it’s impacting pedestrian safety and creating more congestion on the roads. Last April, Boston City Council passed an ordinance requiring all third-party food delivery companies that place more than one million orders annually to register with the city’s transportation department.

The ordinance requires delivery apps to get a permit and provide proof of an insurance policy, submit information about the types of vehicles their drivers are using in Boston, which restaurants have the highest orders, and where and how quickly trips are completed. If a company fails to get a permit, it will be fined $300 per restaurant daily or $300 per order.

The ordinance does not include grocery delivery companies like Instacart. The city council recently held a hearing to consider whether to ban mopeds and scooters altogether.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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