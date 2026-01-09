Flu deaths jump as hospitalizations fall in Massachusetts

New data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 24 patients died from flu complications last week in the state, up from 14 the week before. So far this season, state data shows 66 deaths - including four children.

Although deaths climbed, the state’s online dashboard shows hospitalizations fell. Between December 28 and January 3, flu cases accounted for just over 6% of all hospitalizations, down from almost 10% the week before. The state’s current estimated severity for the flu is listed as “High.”

Flu activity has been trending higher and earlier compared to the same time last year. The state’s online dashboard shows Massachusetts reached “Very High” activity for influenza-like illnesses by mid-December, two weeks earlier than last year. The 2024-2025 flu season was the worst for the state in years, with at least 470 deaths.

Health experts encourage adults and children to get the annual flu vaccine. While it may not prevent all strains of the flu, it can significantly reduce the severity of symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

