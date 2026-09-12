Red Sox move tomorrow’s game time to 3:05 PM due to inclement weather

BOSTON — The Sox have announced that they are moving tomorrow’s game time to 3:05 PM due to inclement weather.

A weather alert has been issued by the Boston 25 Weather team, with heavy rain and downpours expected throughout the area.

“The change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball due to a forecast for an extended period of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon,” the Red Sox said. “The 3:05 p.m. start time corresponds with a projected window of improved weather conditions later in the afternoon and provides the best opportunity to play the game on Sunday.”

The game, which was originally slated to start at 1:35 PM, will be the finale of a three-game series against the Royals. They dropped game 1 on Friday night with a 3-2 loss but took game 2 with a 5-1 win.

The Red Sox also announced that all tickets for tomorrow’s game will be “good for admission at the newly scheduled time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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