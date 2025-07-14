Flood watch in effect for several Massachusetts counties

BOSTON — Several counties in Massachusetts are under a flood watch on Monday due to the risk of thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain.

The flood watch is in effect for Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties.

It should stay dry in #Boston all day, but keep an eye on the weather north & west for a few strong storms containing torrential rain/possible flooding @boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/axZCVe2853 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 14, 2025

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,” the National Weather Service warned. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

The storms could bring heavy rain and scattered flash flooding this afternoon and evening.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings,” the NWS advised. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

