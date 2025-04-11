Flights from Mexico bound for Boston stuck on tarmac for hours after being diverted to Alabama

Two flights from Mexico bound for Boston on Thursday were forced to divert to Alabama, where they ended up stuck on the tarmac for hours due to a customs issue.

Flight 1828 from Los Cabos International Airport took to the skies at 5:17 p.m. while Flight 599 from Mexico City took off almost exactly an hour later, according to a Delta spokesperson. The two flights were supposed to layover in Atlanta before continuing on to Boston but were forced to divert to Montgomery, Alabama due to bad weather.

Both flights landed at the airport in Montgomery shortly around 10:30 p.m. local time, a Delta spokesperson said.

Passengers were forced to sit on the tarmac for hours, unable to get off the plane, because the flight was coming from an international location and there was no Customs and Border Protection staffing at that airport, the airline told Boston 25.

Delta said the plane doors remained open as passengers waited.

Delta says the flights then had to stay at Montgomery longer than expected because lightning in the area caused flight crews to run over their permitted working times.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for this experience,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson said in a statement. “We fell short of how we aspire to serve and care for our customers amid thunderstorms in the Southeast U.S. Thursday evening. We are reaching out to each customer with a full refund of their booking.”

Delta said at 5:15 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., egress was allowed and passengers were able to exit their planes and go into the airport, but they had to stay in a certain area.

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport was not suitable as a diversion airport because it was also experiencing severe thunderstorms.

