Flight operations resume at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield after ground mishap

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Flight operations have resumed at Barnes Air National Guard Base after a 36-hour standdown following a ground mishap, military officials said Thursday.

A ground mishap involving an F-15D Eagle aircraft and two members of the 104th Fighter Wing happened at approximately 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on the flightline of Barnes Air National Guard Base, officials said.

Wing leadership initiated a safety standdown of all flight operations as a result of the incident, National Guard officials said in a statement.

No injuries were reported. One service member was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, while a second service member left the scene uninjured, officials said.

“Safety is the highest priority at the 104th Fighter Wing,” National Guard officials said.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Per Air Force policy, the identity of the service members involved will be withheld until the completion of an official investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

