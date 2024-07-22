Flight delays, cancellations continue at Boston’s Logan Airport days after global tech outage

BOSTON — Flight delays and cancellations are continuing Monday at Boston’s Logan Airport, days after a widespread technology outage caused by a faulty Crowdstrike update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

As of 8 a.m., there were 28 delays and 36 cancellations at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware. Almost all of those delays and cancellations were Delta flights.

Delta is continuing its recovery efforts following “an outside vendor technology issue” resulting in delays and cancelations, Delta said Sunday.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian assured travelers that the airline is working around the clock to “restore reliable, on-time experience.”

“Canceling a flight is always our last resort and isn’t taken lightly. Delta takes seriously the trust placed in us to deliver the reliability and experiences customers have come to know and expect from us,” the airline said.

The Massachusetts Port Authority suggests travelers check their flight status before heading to Logan Airport.

Globally, many airline carriers canceled thousands of flights on Friday and over the weekend, while airports faced continued problems with checking in and security.

