Flight bound for New York diverted to Boston as heavy rain sweeps through region

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from San Francisco to New York was forced to divert to Boston late Tuesday night after severe weather disrupted operations in the New York metropolitan area.

Delta Flight DL691 was diverted due to inclement weather affecting the New York area.

The aircraft landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport at 11:16 p.m. after crews were unable to continue to JFK due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The diversion came as a powerful weather system spread across the Northeast, bringing widespread rainfall.

Boston 25 Meteorologist says steady rain will spread across the region from southwest to northeast during the mid- to late-morning hours, with conditions expected to worsen throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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