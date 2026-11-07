Flash flood warning issued for parts of Southern New England

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, and Dukes County until 11:30 PM. Additionally, parts of Rhode Island are also affected.

Affected areas include: Providence, Mattapoisett, Narragansett, NewBedford, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Falmouth, West Warwick, Taunton, Vineyard Haven, Newport, Provincetown, Foster, Bristol, Warwick, Coventry, Chatham, Smithfield, Fall River, New Shoreham, Plymouth, Westerly, and Brockton.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of our area until 11/06 11:30PM. Travel will be dangerous in the highlighted location and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest pic.twitter.com/Vo4XLC2nT8 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 7, 2026

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