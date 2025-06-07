Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for parts of Middlesex County until 5:45 PM.

Locations that may be impacted include: Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Arlington, Billerica, Woburn, Watertown, Lexington, Tewksbury, Needham, Wellesley, Melrose, Saugus, Wakefield, and Reading.

In a statement issued by the National Weather Service, “Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

