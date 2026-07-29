Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Worcester, Southern Franklin, Central Hampden, and Southwestern Hampshire counties until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Flash Flood Warning including Springfield MA, Chicopee MA and Westfield MA until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/r77E7OGxiG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 29, 2026

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Chicopee, Amherst, Northampton, Greenfield, Orange, Deerfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Athol, Ware, Montague, Granby, Barre, Hadley, Warren, West Brookfield, Sunderland and Brimfield.

“Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas,” the NWS wrote in its warning. “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

While a flood watch has not yet been issued for eastern Massachusetts, heavy rain will be a concern through the evening commute.

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