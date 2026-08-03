Quincy woman pleads for return of engagement ring given by late fiancé

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy woman is pleading for the return of her engagement ring given by her late fiancé days after she lost the precious item while running errands.

Gabrielle Fuller and Brandon Staves had planned to spend forever together.

But six months before their wedding date, Staves unexpectedly passed away.

“I went from planning our wedding to planning his funeral,” Fuller said. “He was really special. He passed about three years ago. He was my happiness and joy. And it’s been tough without him.”

Fuller told Boston 25 News she lost her wallet containing the ring around 5 a.m., July 24, when leaving CVS on Beale Street in Quincy.

“Call it naivete, I’m not sure,” Fuller said. “But it’s my wallet. It’s something that I have with me all the time. And I guess that’s why I had [my ring] in there, so he’s with me at all times.”

Fuller says cameras show her leaving with the wallet but there is no outside footage.

She believes she dropped the wallet shortly after leaving the store.

Soon after, her credit cards were used for fraudulent charges, she said, indicating her ring was in the wrong hands.

“You’re not going to get much for the ring,” Fuller said. “But it means so much to me.”

Fuller filed a police report and called local pawn shops.

She provided a picture and description of the ring to police in hopes their coordination with pawn shops will develop a lead.

As Fuller works on offering a reward, she is also asking the community to keep an eye out for the irreplaceable item.

“If you see this ring at a pawn shop or anywhere at all, just know that’s somebody’s ring,” Fuller said. “There will be a reward, no questions asked, if they see it.”

Fuller remains hopeful someone will do the right thing.

“Whatever you put out there, it comes back to you tenfold,” Fuller said. “So, I mean, I think it would do you a service bringing it back home to me.”

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