Flames shoot from Brockton home as firefighters battle raging blaze

BROCKTON, Mass. — Massive flames were seen shooting from a home in Brockton as firefighters battled a raging blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 22 Otis Street were greeted by flames bursting from the windows and roof of the structure, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Photos shared by the department showed the flames engulfing the home as a plume of thick, black smoke billowed into the sky.

Crews were spotted on ladder trucks dousing the fire with water from a distance.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

There was no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

