Firefighters working to extinguish third-alarm fire at a home in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Brockton are working to extinguish a third-alarm fire at a home.

The fire is burning on Otis Street in Brockton. Video and photos show heavy smoke coming out of the home.

It is not known how the fire started or if anyone was inside the home.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and we will update as more information comes out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group