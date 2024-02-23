Five people seriously injured after a head-on collision involving an ambulance in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in Foxboro where police say five people were transported to the hospital including a child.

Foxboro Police shut down part of Main Street Thursday night after a head-on collision involving a Honda Pilot SUV and Brewster ambulance shortly before 7 p.m.

Five people were transported to area hospitals with injuries including one by MedFlight. The crash victims included two Emergency Medical Technicians, both in their mid-20s, who were staffing the ambulance and a patient in his 70s being transported at the time.

The Honda was being driven by a 40-year-old mother with her elementary school-age daughter possibly in the back seat, said Norfolk District Attorney’s Office in an update late Thursday night.

The child was transported by helicopter to the Massachusetts General Hospital to undergo advanced treatment.

Ambulances from Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, and Walpole responded to the scene as well as State Police crash reconstruction.

No additional details at this time.

The matter remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

