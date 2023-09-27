Five officers injured, one stabbed multiple times after police chase in Taunton; suspect in custody

TAUNTON, Mass. — Five police officers, including the police chief, were injured in Taunton including one officer who was stabbed multiple times following a car chase on Tuesday night.

Taunton police Chief Edward Walsh said police first encountered the suspect shortly before 6:45 p.m. when he started shouting at officers and acting aggressively toward police during an unrelated traffic stop.

A short time later, another Taunton officer observed the suspect driving erratically and performed a traffic stop on County Street, Chief Walsh said.

During that stop, the suspect fled from police, nearly striking the officer, which prompted police to pursue him.

The suspect crashed into the home at 55 West Britannia St., where he reportedly lives, while being pursued by police and fled into the house.

As officers followed the suspect inside the home, he allegedly pulled out a knife and began waving it at the officers, resulting in injuring two of them.

Chief Walsh, who lives nearby, responded to the scene from his home. The suspect also allegedly swung his knife at Chief Walsh, resulting in a puncture wound to the Chief’s torso.

Chief Walsh deployed his Taser on the suspect, and the suspect was secured and placed in custody at 7 p.m.

One officer was taken to a Boston area hospital after sustaining serious lacerations, including stab wounds to the face and back of his head. He is expected to be okay, Chief Walsh said. A Boston 25 News photographer gathered video of a Taunton Police cruiser outside Boston Medical Center, Tuesday night.

A second officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Chief Walsh was treated and released at Morton Hospital.

Two additional officers sustained injuries during the apprehension of the suspect and were treated Tuesday evening at Morton Hospital.

The suspect will be booked at the Taunton Police Department and will face a number of felony charges.

According to Chief Walsh the suspect is known to police. He is being treated at a local hospital, and his name is not being released at this time.

There is no danger to the community and residents in the area of West Britannia St. will notice an increased police presence during the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

