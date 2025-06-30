Five decades later, investigators search for killer of Mass. woman found dead in New Hampshire pond

SALEM, N.H. — On a summer night back in June 1975, Melodie Stankiewicz’s body was found floating in Captain Pond in Salem.

The 27-year-old Stankiewicz, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, had been stabbed to death, state police said.

Her body was discovered in the water on June 30, 1975.

Now, five decades later, investigators are still searching for clues in this cold case.

Stankiewicz is among dozens of homicide cases, spanning decades, that remain unsolved in New Hampshire.

For some of the unsolved killings, investigators have publicly shared photographs of the victims, if they have them, with the hope of solving their case.

In Stankiewicz’s case, there was no photograph of her shared by investigators on Monday.

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” state police said in a Facebook post on Monday, the 50-year anniversary of the date when Stankiewicz’s body was found.

Anyone with information on the case may submit a tip to the state’s Cold Case Unit at the Attorney General’s website or by sending an email to coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group