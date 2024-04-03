Fitchburg preparing for heavy, wet April snowstorm

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Officials in Fitchburg are preparing for the potential of a heavy, wet snowstorm just days into the month of April.

The current forecast calls for up to six inches of plowable snow in the area sometime Wednesday night into Thursday.

That is expected to happen after a long stretch of steady rain turns to snow.

The plows and sanders that had been removed from DPW vehicles are now going back on in preparation of the weather event.

Crews are planning to pretreat the community’s 180 miles of public roads and 40 miles of private roads sometime Wednesday evening.

“We are preparing for a significant snow event, but we’re hoping that it just fizzles out,” said Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia. “You never know in New England when these nor’easters might pop up!”

Families are now waiting to see if the storm tacks on another snow day to the school year.

“I’m done. I cannot wait for Spring to come,” said Jess Alger. “I’m ready to put the shovel away and be done.”

Mayor Squailia is keeping in regular communication with Fitchburg’s DPW commissioner, the police chief and the school superintendent for planning purposes.

She told Boston 25 News that it’s still too early to say if it will impact the school day Thursday or result in any parking bans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

