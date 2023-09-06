Fitchburg Police seek help in locating hit-and-run vehicle that left pedestrian seriously injured

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Fitchburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police say the crash occurred over the long weekend on Sunday just before 8 p.m. in front of 7 Westminster Street in Fitchburg.

The suspected vehicle is a silver 4-door sedan, and may possibly be a Nissan or a Toyota. The right side mirror is missing off of the vehicle with possible damage to the right side, hood, and windshield.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this my crash, or the whereabouts of this suspect vehicle to contact FPD(978-345-4355), Officer Grant Jensen, gjensen@police.fitchburgma.gov or Detective Tabitha Pepple, tpepple@police.fitchburgma.gov.

This crash remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

