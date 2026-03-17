Fishermen and their families gathered outside the Expo Center in Boston’s Seaport Monday, demanding safer working conditions.

The ‘Solidarity Across The Sea’ rally brought together several groups.

The demands included changes to working conditions and adding Wi-Fi to ships so workers can call their families.

Fisherman rally in Boston for changes to working conditions

The rally follows two local fishing tragedies.

Two fishermen died earlier this month when the Yankee Rose overturned a few miles off the coast of Provincetown.

Off the coast of Gloucester, seven people died in January when the Lily Jean went down.

The mother of one of the fishermen who died on the Lily Jean says she wants changes made.

“We need safe fishing, to bring our fishermen home,” said Jody Colwell King. “They need to support the fisherman and take care of them.”

Fisherman rally in Boston for changes to working conditions

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