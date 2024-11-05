First votes cast at midnight in tiny northern New Hampshire town

DIXVILLE NOTCH NH — The first results of the 2024 election day are in and they come from a small northern New Hampshire town.

Dixville Notch continued their tradition, which started in 1960, of being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting.

The votes were evenly split, with three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.

Polls in Dixville Notch opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m. Voting took place in the Dixville’s Tillotson House and the townships election moderator stressed the importance of voting today.

“A small town up in the mountains can get everybody out, 100% of their registered voters out to vote on at midnight. Um, maybe you can get up a little earlier and, or take a little time from your day and vote as well,” he said. “If the person you really don’t want to win wins and you don’t vote, how are you gonna feel the next four years?” he added.

This is just the second time there has been a tie in the town’s presidential vote. Neighboring communities Hart’s Location and Millsfieldhave also offered midnight voting in the past but opted not to hold it this year.

In 2020, Joe Biden won all five votes in Dixville Notch.

