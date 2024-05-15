First Trader Joe’s in Boston to sell alcohol opening next week

BOSTON — The first Trader Joe’s in Boston that will sell alcohol is opening next week.

The stole located at 500 Boylston St., in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood will officially open on Thursday, May 23, according to the store’s website.

The 11,486 sq. ft. store is located in Copley Square and will welcome customers at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The newest store will be he first in Boston to sell alcohol and is four blocks from another location at 899 Boylston St, that location is not licensed to sell alcohol.

The newest Back Bay location will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.

Trader Joe’s also has locations in Allston, Seaport, Brookline, Newton, and Somerville.

