First snow of season? Flakes could fly in some parts of Mass. on Wednesday

DEDHAM, Mass. — The start of November could bring snowflakes to some parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but higher elevations across western and central Massachusetts, the Merrimack Valley, and parts of the North Shore could see light snow or a mix of rain with flurries.

“A distant ocean storm will graze the area with rain late tonight and tomorrow,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “It will actually be cool enough for snow to fall or mix with the rain at times, though accumulation is unlikely.”

WEDNESDAY: little to no accumulation is expected, but the blue highlighted areas will probably see some light snow passing through or mixing with rain. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/pdUnH6wFeb — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) October 31, 2023

While it will be too mild for the snow to stick to the ground, there may be some minor accumulation in Berkshire County and a dusting for towns in central Massachusetts, according to Spear.

Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and the Vineyard are in for straight rain.

Sunshine will return Thursday and Friday, leading into a weekend with temperatures in the 60s.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

