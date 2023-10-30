Trick or treat? Here’s your Halloween weather forecast

FALL RETURNS

Cool, soggy, and foggy weather will last all day. Showers will turn more scattered late afternoon and taper off in the evening. Rainfall from 1/2″ to 1″ rainfall is expected. Keep in mind, it will also run chilly with highs in the 50s in most towns.

HALLOWEEN CHILL TO LATE WEEK WARMING

Skies clear for Halloween, which is the “treat” of the forecast. The “trick” will be below average temperatures. Plan on temperatures in the 40s most of the day, and cooling for evening trick-or-treating. You’ll need a coat over (or under) the costume!

A distant ocean storm will graze the area with rain on Wednesday. The best chance for 1/4″ to 1/2″ will stretch from the South Coast to the Cape and Islands. Elsewhere it looks to stay pretty light and patchy with less than 1/10″ in Boston. It may be cool enough for a few flakes to blend in over the interior, but temperatures will be too mild for anything to stick. There is a slight risk for a dusting at elevations where temperatures tend to run a few degrees lower. Even so, coverage will be quite patchy.

Sunshine will rule Thursday and Friday with rising temperatures. In fact, we’re expecting 60s this weekend!

