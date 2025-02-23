First responders rescue man who jumped on ice in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — A man was rescued from the ice after jumping off a bridge in Ipswich.

On Saturday, February. 22, around 8:30 p.m., police received a call reporting that a person had jumped from the County Street Bridge.

Upon arrival, crews found a male lying on an ice shelf in the river, conscious and breathing. The male had fallen approximately 16 feet from the bridge onto the ice.

Ipswich Police officers maintained verbal contact with the victim from the bridge while Firefighters Mike Sikora and Keith LeBlanc donned Mustang ice rescue suits. Firefighter Sikora then made his way onto the ice to evaluate the male’s condition.

Once in contact with the male, Sikora conducted a primary assessment and moved him away from open water, which was just three feet from where he had landed. He then applied a cervical collar for spinal stabilization. Sikora and LeBlanc were able to successfully remove the male from the ice.

The male was transported to Beverly Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a joint statement, Chief Parisi and Chief Nikas said, “The members of the Ipswich Fire and Police Departments worked together under dangerous, dark, and cold conditions to effect the rescue of this victim. These members are to be commended for their actions in conducting this high-risk, low-frequency operation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

