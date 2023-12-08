First responders across Mass. turn out for solemn tribute to fallen Waltham officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM, Mass — Police from across the Bay State joined in a procession to honor Paul Tracey Thursday night, the Waltham police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., police officers lined the streets around the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston as Paul Tracey’s body was taken to Brasco Funeral home in Waltham.

Tracey, a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department, lost his life when 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road around 4 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

“Paul Tracey served this great city with distinction. He was a compassionate police officer who always looked out for the underdog,” O’Connell said during a news conference alongside Ryan late Wednesday night. “He was an amazing husband, loving father, and an amazing friend to all, especially the men and women here at this police department.”

Waltham Officer Paul Tracey (Waltham Police Department)

Tracey was working a police detail for National Grid at the time of the crash, which also claimed the life of Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old utility worker from Cambridge, officials said.

After striking Tracey and the Jackson, Simon allegedly struck multiple other vehicles before abandoning his truck and fleeing on foot. Ryan and O’Connell said Simon then pulled a knife on another officer before stealing his police cruiser and taking off again.

Simon eventually crashed on Winter Street, where he was apprehended by police following a brief foot chase.

Simon was arraigned Thursday on a slew of charges. He was ordered held without bail.

Members of the community have since placed colorful bouquets and black bunting on Tracey’s police cruiser outside the Waltham Police Department in a show of honor and thanks for his service.

Officer Paul Tracey's cruiser

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

