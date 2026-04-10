Industrial worker suffers serious injury following workplace accident on South Shore

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An industrial worker was seriously injured on Friday after an accident at a metal fabrication company in Raynham, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita reports.

The incident occurred around 3:54 p.m., when first responders were dispatched to 1830 Broadway for reports of an industrial accident.

Once on scene, crews found a man who suffered multiple serious lower-body injuries. Crews began giving aid to the man, who was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

“Raynham Fire has been in contact with the federal Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration, which is charged with investigating all serious workplace accidents,” Chief LaCivita says.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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