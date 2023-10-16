First Night Boston is moving to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebration is moving from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza.

The change in location is due to construction happening in Copley Square, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

“City Hall Plaza was designed for events like First Night—opportunities for the community to come together and celebrate our shared love for Boston,” Wu said in a statement.

Copley Square renovations (City of Boston)

First Night Boston will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers at City Hall Plaza, the surrounding area, and Boston Common. A big draw every year is the ice sculptures which are illuminated at night.

Fireworks will go off at 7 p.m. over Boston Common and at midnight over Boston Harbor. The entire celebration will run from noon on Sunday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

It’s free and open to all.

Meantime, Copley Square renovations began in July of this year. According to the city of Boston, renovations include updates to the fountain, new lawn and planting areas, a raised seating area, refurbished memorials and art, new seating, and lighting, along with paved pathways and plaza space.

The project is expected to take 16 months to complete, reopening in the fall of 2024.

