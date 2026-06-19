First Juneteenth block party hosted by Museum of African American History in Beacon Hill

BOSTON — Celebrations were held throughout the city of Boston on Friday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

In Beacon Hill, the Museum of African American History held it’s first ever block party on Joy Street, spreading a message of joy and unity.

“We’re bringing joy to Joy Street,” Dr. Noelle Trent, President and CEO of the Museum of African American History, said.

The flag hung from the museum reads June 18th, 1865, the day enslaved African Americans were emancipated in Galveston, Texas.

“Just a lovely moment, it feels like a bubble that I never want anyone to pop,” Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Council At-Large, said.

The event brought in people from all over the city to celebrate, enjoying local vendors selling food, drinks, artwork, clothing, and jewelry.

“People forget that this side of Beacon Hill was where Boston’s black community was located... it was a very intimate space and so people were coming back and forth and celebrating on the street and we wanna bring that energy to this community at least once a year, Trent said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also took part in the festivities.

“Some of the most important historical sites anywhere in the country are preserved right here in Boston,” Wu said.

Trent said the celebration of the holiday has evolved over the years.

“When President Biden made it a federal holiday it began to be representative of all the different emancipation celebrations that there were in the country... this holiday is special because we’re not beating you down with the history, we want you to revel in a spirit that people might have felt at that time,” Trent said.

It’s a message and education they hope to continue to pass down to the next generation.

“Being able to bring young Black folks and see their history reflected in this area is incredibly valuable,” Robert Awkward, an attendee of the event, said.

“Our young people are growing up learning about Juneteenth and celebrating it and honoring it,” Louijeune said.

“Happy Juneteenth to everybody. Keep spreading love, joy, hope, and peace,” Maria McKnight, a vendor at the event, said.

The museum is also kicking off a $50,000 fundraising effort to support general operation costs.

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