First-ever ‘Big Al’s Block Party’ hosted by Alex Cooper on Lansdowne Street

BOSTON — Boston’s Lansdowne Street became the host of the first-ever ‘Big Al’s Block Party.’

Boston University graduate & host of the podcast ‘call her daddy’, Alex Cooper, hosted the block party, alongside the Unwell Network, the Red Sox, and the Lyons Group.

The event, which began at 3:30 p.m., transformed the iconic street into a vibrant carnival atmosphere ahead of the Red Sox game against the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m., featuring carnival-style games, a live DJ, and immersive activations across multiple venues.

“This collaboration is about pushing the boundaries of entertainment and culture in Boston,” said Patrick Lyons, owner of the Lyons Group.

Five venues on Lansdowne Street, including Game On!, Loretta’s Last Call, Lansdowne Pub, Bill’s Bar, and Bleacher Bar, hosted exclusive Unwell Hydration-themed pregames.

Unwell Hydration is owned by Cooper, alongside her network

Each venue spotlighted a different flavor with custom food and drink specials.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group