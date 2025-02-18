Firefighters use rafts to rescue trolley riders after MBTA station floods with icy water

MILTON, Mass. — Milton firefighters used inflatable rafts to rescue seven people off a trolley at the Milton Station Tuesday morning.

“You’d never thought you’d have to make an ice rescue off of a trolley before,” said Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden, but

Milton Firefighters had to do just that after they got a call around 8 o’clock Tuesday morning of flooding in the area off of Wharf Street.

“There’s a dam just upriver and ice formations on that dam has caused the water to back up and spill the banks just upstream of the dam,” said Madden.

Madden says the trolley was trapped in water and some areas are up to four feet.

Firefighters had to gear up in their ice rescue suits and use inflatable rafts to get the seven passengers safely out. Everyone stayed dry and no one was hurt. Madden was anticipating his crews might have to do ice rescues this winter—-just not in a parking lot.

“You know school vacation week it happens but we didn’t think it would happen at this location, no, we did not think the river would spill its banks,” said Madden.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Mattapan and Ashmont. They are trying to figure out what caused the water to flow into the lot next to the trolley station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

