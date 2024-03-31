Residents at Lynn apartment building displaced after scorching Easter morning blaze

LYNN, Mass. — It is unknown when residents inside a Lynn apartment building will be able to return to their homes after a morning blaze on Easter Sunday left parts of the upper floors scorched and the building’s electrical system damaged.

A fire in the upper floors of The Fairmount apartment complex on Fairmount Avenue in West Lynn severely scorched the 3rd and 4th floors porches around 9:43 a.m., according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Firefighters from Saugus and Lynn were able to extinguish the heavy blaze extending toward the four-story apartment building’s attic.

“Saugus Engine Co. 1 arrived and immediately put their deck gun into service, knocking down the exterior fire as it was spreading into the attic,” the Lynn Fire Department shared on Facebook. “Companies utilized the building standpipe system, advancing hose lines to floors 3 and 4, while Saugus Ladder Co.1 and Lynn Tower Co. 4 utilized their aerial ladder to ventilate the roof and assist in knocking down the remaining fire from the outside.”

After around an hour of battling the fire, crews were able to extinguish the flames. The fire was contained to two apartment units and a portion of the attic but the entire building sustained smoke and water damage, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Because the water damaged the building’s electrical service, all of its residents could not return to their homes and officials aren’t sure when they will be allowed back in.

No residents were injured and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The Lynn Fire Department shared several photos of the scorched and blackened units where the blaze was the strongest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Firefighters from two North Shore communities battle blaze at apartment complex (Lynn Fire Department)

The fire is under investigation by the Lynn Fire Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group