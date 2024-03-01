Firefighters rescued after mayday call as intense blaze engulfs triple-decker homes in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A mayday call led to the rescue of two firefighters as an intense blaze engulfed a pair of triple-decker homes in Chelsea on Friday.

Crews responding to 911 calls for a porch fire around 11:45 a.m. found heavy fire consuming multi-family homes at 50 and 52 Maverick Street, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese.

“Firefighters did a great job to keep it [the fire] to the first two houses where the fire started,” Albanese told reporters as crews overhauled the burned-out homes.

As crews battled the raging five-alarm blaze, a mayday call was made when firefighters searching the second floor of 50 Maverick Street started running low on air, Albanese said. Those firefighters were rescued from a window by ladder.

“Companies ran low of air, a mayday was transported, which means a firefighter is in need of help. Other firefighters were able to get a ground ladder to the window,” Albanese explained. “There were no injuries with those two firefighters. They were safely removed and went back to work.”

Video from the scene showed firefighters from multiple area communities assisting the Chelsea Fire Department.

Smoke could be seen for miles away as firefighters doused the flames with water from the ground and on ladder trucks.

Albanese said he didn’t know of any other injuries in the fire.

The Red Cross was spotted in the neighborhood but the number of people displaced by the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

