Firefighters rescue skydiver stuck 50 feet up in a tree in Hollis, NH

HOLLIS, N.H. — Firefighters rescued a skydiver who landed nearly 60 feet up in a tree in Hollis, N.H. Sunday evening, according to the Hollis Fire Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., Hollis firefighters responded to the area of 145 Runnells Bridge Road for a report of a man stuck in a tree around 250 feet off the roadway, the fire department said. When crews arrived, they found the skydiver about 50 feet above the ground.

Crews extended a ladder and two firefighters rescued the individual, bringing him safely to the ground.

First responders evaluated the skydiver and found no injuries, the fire department said. The Pepperell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

