Firefighters rescue several people from house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Firefighters rescued several people from a burning home in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, crews responded to 24 Kerwin Street after receiving reports of people trapped upstairs by a fire burning below them.

Several people were rescued from a rear porch as crews worked to battle the flames.

A second alarm was ordered within minutes as firefighters continued working at the scene.

Additional information about injuries or the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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