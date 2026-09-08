Firefighters rescue resident from apartment building fire in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters rescued a resident from a building fire in Somerville Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a three-story building on Dartmouth Street shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning for a reported fire.

Crews said heavy fire conditions were coming from a first-floor apartment with flames visible from a window.

Firefighters said a resident on the first floor jumped out of a window before they arrived.

Authorities said they were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews rescued a resident from the second floor through heavy smoke.

Two cats were also rescued from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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