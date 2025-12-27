Firefighters hurt, boat sinks as raging blaze tears through historic New England waterfront

PORTLAND, Maine — Two firefighters were injured, at least one boat sank, and several buildings were damaged in a raging fire that tore through the historic Old Port waterfront in Portland, Maine, a day after Christmas.

Flames and smoke consumed Custom House Wharf before 6 p.m. Friday, prompting a massive emergency response from multiple nearby communities, according to the Portland Fire Department.

The fire department shared photos from the scene, noting a Casco Bay Ferry spotted the inferno at the centuries-old hub for Portland’s fishing industry and alerted authorities.

City residents were urged to avoid the area as firefighters deployed a fire boat to douse the blaze with water from the harbor due to problems with frozen hydrants.

The two injured firefighters didn’t have to be transported to the hospital, the department noted. Multiple boats tied to the wharf were damaged, with at least one boat sinking in the harbor.

Video shared on the Old Port Facebook page captured the intensity of the fire.

Multiple restaurants located near the wharf reacted to the fire on social media.

“Praying everyone in the Old Port and area is safe right now,” The Thirsty Pig wrote in a Facebook post.

The Porthole Restaurant wrote in an update on Saturday, "Our hearts are with everyone impacted by last night’s fire at Custom House Wharf. We’re grateful for the first responders and for the safety of our neighbors."

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting local authorities with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

