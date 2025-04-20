Firefighters extinguish a serious brush fire in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Firefighters throughout multiple towns worked to battle a serious brush fire in Newburyport on Saturday afternoon.

According to Newburyport fire, crews were called at 11:22 a.m. to an area of State Street, where a large brush fire was threatening a number of nearby buildings.

Because of heavy winds, which complicated firefighting efforts, second and third alarms were quickly struck.

Newburyport fire crews requested assistance from multiple forest firefighting units from northern Massachusetts.

The fire threatened a number of commercial and farm structures, including several greenhouses at Tendercrop Farm.

Ten acres burned before fire crews got the blaze under control around 12:20 p.m.

The Newburyport Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Lawrence, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury crews, as well as firefighters from Hampton, N.H. Cataldo and Atlantic Ambulance Services were also at the scene. Haverhill and South Hampton, N.H., firefighters provided station coverage.

At the same time, crews battled a brush fire about a mile away, in Newbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

