Firefighters extinguish blaze at buildings in South Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston Firefighters extinguished a blaze at multiple buildings on East Broadway in Southie on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews received a call around 2 p.m. for a fire in the back of 587 East Broadway. A 3rd alarm was quickly struck.

Video shows an orange glow of fire at the top of the buildings. Thick black smoke was seen from miles away.

There are no injuries to report and 8 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

