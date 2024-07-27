Firefighters extinguish blaze at buildings in South Boston

BOSTON — Boston Firefighters extinguished a blaze at multiple buildings on East Broadway in Southie on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews received a call around 2 p.m. for a fire in the back of 587 East Broadway. A 3rd alarm was quickly struck.

Video shows an orange glow of fire at the top of the buildings. Thick black smoke was seen from miles away.

There are no injuries to report and 8 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is what the 1st alarm companies saw arriving at the 3 alarm fire on East Broadway st south Boston pic.twitter.com/nOSE2tfsJf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

