QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters in Quincy battled a blaze that ripped through a large home on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the multi-story Belmont Street home shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters battling large fire at home on Belmont & Beale in Quincy. They’ve been pouring water on burning house for over an hour now & flames are visibly tearing through roof #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/CVJcqryiEr — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) September 12, 2024

Smoke could be seen climbing into the sky from Route 3 in Braintree before 3:00 p.m.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire in Quincy

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group