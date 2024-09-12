Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters in Quincy battled a blaze that ripped through a large home on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters could be seen dousing the multi-story Belmont Street home shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters battling large fire at home on Belmont & Beale in Quincy. They’ve been pouring water on burning house for over an hour now & flames are visibly tearing through roof #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/CVJcqryiEr— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) September 12, 2024
Smoke could be seen climbing into the sky from Route 3 in Braintree before 3:00 p.m.
Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
