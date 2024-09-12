Local

Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire in Quincy

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters in Quincy battled a blaze that ripped through a large home on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the multi-story Belmont Street home shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Smoke could be seen climbing into the sky from Route 3 in Braintree before 3:00 p.m.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

