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8 people displaced after raging 4-alarm fire inside Hyde Park home

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Firefighters battling intense flames inside Hyde Park home
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

HYDE PARK — Boston firefighters battled an intense fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon that forced crews to evacuate the burning building.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the home on West Street after flames spread throughout the home.

A 4th alarm was ordered to bring more resources to the scene.

The fire was knocked down around 5:00 p.m.

Fire officials say eight residents, 7 adults and a child, were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters shared images of thick black smoke pouring from the house.

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