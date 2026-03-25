8 people displaced after raging 4-alarm fire inside Hyde Park home

HYDE PARK — Boston firefighters battled an intense fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon that forced crews to evacuate the burning building.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the home on West Street after flames spread throughout the home.

A 4th alarm was ordered to bring more resources to the scene.

The fire was knocked down around 5:00 p.m.

Fire officials say eight residents, 7 adults and a child, were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters shared images of thick black smoke pouring from the house.

Firefighters continue to chase the fire across the attic roof .Firefighters are attacking the fire using multiple ground and aerial ladders. Thick black smoke continues pour from the house. pic.twitter.com/fy8eKAlIKz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 25, 2026

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