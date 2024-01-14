Firefighters battle roaring blaze after three oil tankers erupt in flames in New Hampshire

EPPING, NH — Firefighters battled a massive blaze Saturday night after three oil tankers in New Hampshire erupted in flames.

Crews from Exeter and other communities rushed to North Atlantic Fuels in Epping when the oil tankers and a tractor-trailer caught fire.

As of 6:30 p.m., over 500 gallons of foam had been sprayed on the enflamed vehicles to try and quench the blaze.

The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport also arrived to help combat the fire.

Just before 7:00 p.m., the Exeter Fire Department shared that fire had been brought under control.

In video and photos shared by the Exeter Fire Department on Facebook, enormous balls of fire can be seen erupting high into the air, silhouetting crews against a raging, burning wall.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

