Firefighters battle large fire on Pleasant Street in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass — A fire in Medford drew a large response from firefighters as flames burned through a multi-story home Saturday night.

Medford police advised residents to steer clear of the 3-alarm house fire on Pleasant Street and alerted drivers that parts of Riverside Avenue were blocked off.

Crews were at the scene before 9:00 p.m. but were still battling sporadic flames bursting through the upper floors shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Crews remained at the engulfed Pleasant Street home for an extended period, dousing windows billowing smoke and flames with water.

Several ladder trucks were at the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

