ACTON, Mass — Fire crews in Acton were able to extinguish a blaze that began on the grounds of an art museum Tuesday night.

A shipping container at YV Art Museum on Quarry Road became fully engulfed in flames just before 5:00 p.m., according to the Acton Fire Department.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire and were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to the main building of the museum about 25 feet away.

“We greatly appreciated the assistance of our neighboring departments,” Acton Fire Chief Anita Arnum said. “Our on-duty crew, which knew of the challenges of the water supply in that part of town, made a great call by requesting tanker truck assistance before arriving at the scene.”

The fire was likely accidental, according to an initial investigation.

A man at the scene received burns on his hands but declined to be treated.

The equipment in the storage container, including a skid steer loader, was totally destroyed.

Firefighters battle fire at Acton art museum

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group