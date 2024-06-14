Firefighter injured battling blaze at Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out at a home in Brockton early Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a house fire at 18 Fred Street just before 2 a.m. found heavy flames tearing through the living room of the home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed raging flames shooting out of the home as firefighters worked to make entry.

At 1:54 AM, Brockton Fire Alarm, received a call from a neighbor reporting a house fire at 18 Fred Street. On arrival firefighters found heavy fire in the living room area. The home was unoccupied. The fire is believed to be accidental in nature.d pic.twitter.com/QF1iVkyMgQ — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 14, 2024

The home was unoccupied and the firefighter who was hurt suffered a minor injury.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature.

There were no additional details immediately available.

