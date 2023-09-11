Firefighter injured after fire breaks out in Andover home

ANDOVER, Mass — A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in an Andover home.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Oak Street.

According to the Deputy Chief, the initial call to the home was for a possible electrical fire.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and no one inside the home was injured.

The home’s power was knocked out during Friday’s storm and service had just been restored around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

