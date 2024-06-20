Firefighter hurt, businesses damaged after large restaurant fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A firefighter is hurt and several businesses are damaged after a large fire broke out at a restaurant in Brockton overnight.

According to Brockton Fire, crews received a call for a fire around 880 Main Street around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were greeted with heavy smoke and flames at many businesses on Main Street.

Businesses include soul food restaurant Khalil’s Kitchen, a salon, Studio Sky, and Garcias grocery.

Fire Chief Nardelli says the building had metal pull-down grates so they had to force through those to get inside and for people inside. He says after the primary search they saw two people coming out from the basement and it appears they may have been staying down there.

The fire also started to impinge on the building directly behind it so they tried to protect it.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Firefighter hurt after crews battle restaurant fire in Brockton Firefighter hurt after crews battle restaurant fire in Brockton

Smoke did get through the open windows and the siding of that home melted.

The chief says the ongoing high temperatures outside didn’t make anything easier.

“You have to understand these firefighters have been working all day, going to multiple calls throughout the day, now this at 1 in the morning they’re already beat up from working all day and the humidity is still in the air,” Chief Nardelli said.

Brockton Fire says one firefighter was taken to the hospital after their leg got caught in one of the aerial ladders.

Crews were seen around 6 a.m. clearing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group