Fired Merrimack Valley school worker arraigned on child rape charges

LOWELL, Mass. — A man who was recently fired from his job at a school in the Bay State’s Merrimack Valley was arraigned Wednesday on child rape charges.

Tymond Tran, a former employee of the Lowell Community Charter School, appeared in Essex Superior Court to face charges including rape of a child aggravated by age difference, indecent assault and battery on a person of 14 years of age or older, posing or exhibiting a child in the state of nudity, and dissemination of obscene matter to a minor.

A not guilty plea was entered on Tran’s behalf.

The specific details on what led to the charges weren’t revealed by the prosecution because Tran’s legal counsel waived the full and formal reading of the case in court.

A spokesperson for the Lowell Community Charter School told Boston 25 that the alleged criminal activity occurred in Lynn in 2022 before he began working at the school, and that the allegations do not involve any charter school students.

Tymond Tran (Tymond Tran appears in Essex Superior Court)

Tran was immediately terminated when the school became aware of the serious criminal charges, according to the spokesperson.

Officials noted that Tran underwent all required state and federal criminal background checks before being hired. However, because the charges were not filed until June 2026, the school said those background checks did not reveal any charges or convictions at the time of employment.

The school said it will continue to cooperate with investigators.

“The safety, well-being, and trust of our students and families remain our highest priorities,” the school’s spokesperson said.

Tran was released under strict conditions, including home confinement with GPS monitoring, remaining in Massachusetts, having no contact with or staying away from the alleged victim, avoiding unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, submitting to random searches of his electronic devices, and possessing no child sexual abuse material.

He is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group