READING, Mass. — Officials believe a fire that gutted a more than 175-year-old house and barn in Reading was intentionally set.

Reading Fire Chief Richard Nelson says officials determined it was an act of arson after examining the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence.

“I want to be clear how serious this incident was. It went to three-plus alarms, two structures were completely destroyed, and several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after working for more than 12 hours to battle the flames,” said Chief Nelson.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 9, a firefighter was returning from another call when he saw a fire on Summer Avenue and called for backup.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large detached barn engulfed in flames. The flames had also extended into the main home.

Heavy flames shooting out of home on 194 Summer Street in Reading. Firefighters have ladder trucks working to extinguish the roof/cupola. We plan to have an update from the Reading Fire soon. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/e9CC84jV6G — April Baker (@AprilBakertv) July 9, 2025

Nelson tells Boston 25 that the home was under construction and had been vacant for some time.

Neighborhood resident Judy Richard told Boston 25 that the homeowners had been working to restore the property for nearly two years with plans to put it on the market.

Fire that gutted more than 175-year-old house in Reading was intentionally set, officials say

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group